Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.62

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 9751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

