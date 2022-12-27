Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.78. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 164 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VORB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Virgin Orbit Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative net margin of 546.24% and a negative return on equity of 128.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VORB. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

