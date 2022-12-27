Vow (VOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $426,829.03

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $90.91 million and approximately $426,829.03 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $892.25 or 0.05351648 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00500100 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.25 or 0.29631179 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.