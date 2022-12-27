Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

IGA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. 2,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,979. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 73.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $263,000.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

