Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 17th

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,265. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

