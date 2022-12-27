Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 17th

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,265. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.