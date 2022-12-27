W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after acquiring an additional 128,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $565.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.30 and a 200-day moving average of $535.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

