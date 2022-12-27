Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $204.38. 15,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,698. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

