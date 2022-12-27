Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. 645,553 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.