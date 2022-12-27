Wanchain Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.83 million and $2.73 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004137 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

