Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $108.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 744.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 470.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

