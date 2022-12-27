WeWork (NYSE:WE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.17

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 19934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

WeWork Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in WeWork by 93.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 215.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,051,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,400,687 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

