WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0551 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.03 million and approximately $702,328.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00416817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018030 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,830,445 coins and its circulating supply is 762,362,678 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.