Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Cap of $904.98 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $904.98 million and approximately $33.07 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $242.72 or 0.01445501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.30 or 0.05211032 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00498647 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.01 or 0.29545088 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,728,431 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.