Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Up 3%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $83.17. 18,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,793,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

