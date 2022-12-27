XRUN (XRUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $310.24 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $310.24 million and $52,933.63 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRUN has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $879.36 or 0.05238158 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00497224 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.77 or 0.29460793 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

