Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 77.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,094,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

