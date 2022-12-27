Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE YRI traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.67. 1,272,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.43. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
