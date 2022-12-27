Zcash Market Cap Hits $631.32 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Zcash has a total market cap of $631.32 million and approximately $32.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $39.44 or 0.00234288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,007,794 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.