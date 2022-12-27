Zcash Market Cap Hits $631.32 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Zcash has a total market cap of $631.32 million and approximately $32.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $39.44 or 0.00234288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00075045 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00054962 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002016 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,007,794 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
