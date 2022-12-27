Zcash Price Reaches $40.01 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Zcash has a total market cap of $640.21 million and $35.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $40.01 or 0.00237327 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00055351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,003,062 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.