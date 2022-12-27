ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.97

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $361,268.74 and approximately $19.97 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00231696 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00075190 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

