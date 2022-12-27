Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.60

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.60 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 12397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.