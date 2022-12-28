10,456 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,942,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,863. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

