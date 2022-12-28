10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

NASDAQ:VCXAW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

