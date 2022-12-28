119,157 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. GFL Environmental comprises about 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 386.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 555.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 62,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 52.9% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFL opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.24.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

