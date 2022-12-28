23,704 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.