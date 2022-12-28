3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

3M stock opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

