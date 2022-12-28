4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 3.7%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 467,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,110.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 129,333 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 102.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.