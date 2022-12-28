54,216 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. General Electric comprises 3.2% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,001. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

