626 Financial LLC Purchases 13,674 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SMIN stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,978 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12.

