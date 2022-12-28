626 Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 819 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $239.15. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.73 and a 200-day moving average of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

