626 Financial LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

626 Financial LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,458. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

