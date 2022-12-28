7Pixels Price Hits $4.16 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $67.43 million and approximately $34,529.55 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00025210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.13769179 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,138.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

