89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 10,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,244,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

89bio Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

Institutional Trading of 89bio

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 97.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

