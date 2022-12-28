Aavegotchi Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005968 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $860.62 or 0.05173054 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00495594 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.18 or 0.29364212 BTC.
Aavegotchi Token Profile
Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
