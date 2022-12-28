Aavegotchi Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005968 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

