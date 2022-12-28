Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading Down 0.4%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 552 ($6.66). Approximately 16,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 80,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554 ($6.69).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 563.60. The company has a market capitalization of £313.33 million and a PE ratio of 800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New India Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.