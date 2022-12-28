Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.