ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises 3.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ABM Industries worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 149,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 22.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.