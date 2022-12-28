abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

