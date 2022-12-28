abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

