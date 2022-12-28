Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lowered by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.34. 20,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,590. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

