Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $21.50. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 639 shares.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
