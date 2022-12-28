Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $21.50. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 639 shares.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

