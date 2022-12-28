Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Admiral Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.03) to GBX 2,819 ($34.02) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.62) to GBX 2,490 ($30.05) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Investec upgraded Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.52) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,363.67.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

