ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.59

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

