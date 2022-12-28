AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000.

