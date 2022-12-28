AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF
