aelf (ELF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.97 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. aelf has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $19.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007552 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,339,629 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.