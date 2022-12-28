AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.
About AGNC Investment
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCP)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.