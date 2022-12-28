Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $78.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.41.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

