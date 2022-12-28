Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agronomics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNMF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,789. Agronomics has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.17.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

