Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Agronomics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNMF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,789. Agronomics has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.17.
Agronomics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agronomics (AGNMF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.