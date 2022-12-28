Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.07

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $54.07 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $860.62 or 0.05173054 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00495594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.18 or 0.29364212 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

