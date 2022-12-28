Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $13.95 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $13.95 million and approximately $657,690.48 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00196666 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00039828 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.