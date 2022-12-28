Aion Market Cap Reaches $13.34 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $546,078.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00115534 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00195829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055367 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041239 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

